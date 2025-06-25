Lorry driver taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' after vehicle overturns on A41 junction near Whitchurch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened shortly before 5pm yesterday - Tuesday, June 25, at the junction of the A41 and B5065 at Sandford, near Whitchurch.

The road was closed as a result of the incident, with police, fire crews and the ambulance service all attending.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said the driver of the lorry had been taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment.

She said: “We were called shortly before 5pm to an overturned lorry at the junction of the A41 and B5065 in Sandford, Whitchurch.

"One ambulance attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a man who was the driver of the lorry. He was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries.

"He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital under emergency blue light conditions for further treatment."

A spokesman for West Mercia Police confirmed they had also attended, saying: "We received a call around 4.50pm yesterday evening with a report of a lorry on its side on the A41 from Bletchley dual carriageway to the Upper College junction.

"Officers arrived and assisted other emergency services and managed the road closure.