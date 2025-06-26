Newport gym withdraws application for permission to move to Telford industrial estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Body Barn has been operating off Moorfield Lane in Newport for 15 years but has faced “complaints from numerous local residents” because of increased traffic on the narrow lane.

Planning agents say that the issues have been addressed but the business wants to consolidate at Hortonwood 7 on the Hortonwood industrial estate in Telford.

Now however it has emerged that the planning application has been withdrawn so the applicant can address whether or not the move would represent a 'change of use' of the industrial unit at Hortonwood.

Hortonwood 7 in Telford. Picture: Google Maps

Planners have told the Body Barn and its planning agent that its application for a change of use “would not constitute development” and would not require planning permission.

But they have told the applicant that they need to demonstrate that the application site does fall within a particular use category. They have been advised to submit a Lawful Development Certificate to determine that instead.