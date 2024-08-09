Staffordshire Bull Terrier rescued from water in Newport by firefighters

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident took place in Longford, Newport.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the scene at around 7.41pm.

One fire crew from Wellington Fire Station was dispatched to the scene.

An update from the fire service said that a firefighter had donned a 'flood suit' to rescue the animal.

A spokesman said an eight-year-old, male Staffordshire Bull Terrier had been "rescued from low level water by a firefighter wearing flood suit and using general purpose line".

The fire service said the dog had been successfully reunited with its owner and they had finished at the scene by around 8.30pm.