More historic buildings on town high street can be converted after plans get thumbs up
More buildings on a high street can be converted after council officers gave the plans the green light.
Plus
By Paul Rogers
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nathan Mahn, of Beaumaris Road Ltd, submitted a proposal to make the changes to 119 and 121 High Street in Newport to form four new dwellings, a ground-floor commercial unit and a new vehicular access to the rear courtyard.
The site forms a part of a terrace of five Grade II listed buildings that were previously part of the neighbouring Adams Grammar School.
Only last month, Telford & Wrekin Council approved plans for Beaumaris House to be converted into residential accommodation and two new commercial units.