Prominent house in Newport can be converted to provide homes and commercial units

Beaumaris House forms part of a cluster of buildings that was previously used in the neighbouring Adams Grammar School for teaching and boarding space.

They are all Grade II listed, with pedestrian access only achievable through the main buildings.

The site forms part of the frontage of the high street, with a substantial courtyard to the rear. Beaumaris House has several heritage frontages, such as detailed window heads and sills, timber sash winders, Victorian portico, and facade details to the corners and parapet.

Aerial view of the site including the rear courtyard. Picture: Base Architecture

The central staircase has been retained, while there is a connecting door between the snooker room and TV room, as well as a connecting archway between the TV room and lounge.

A resubmitted proposal follows similar approved schemes along the high street, with 42 historical planning applications being made for the site, covering the Adams Grammar campus.

There will be a new access to the rear of the site from the High Street, while the scheme does not include additional parking.

The plans were granted permission on Wednesday.

The majority of comments received by Telford & Wrekin Council were in favour of the application, with the only objection coming from Newport and District Civic Society, who believe it does not meet the need for accommodation for local residents and young families in the town.