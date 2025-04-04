Firefighters rush to factory fire at Telford business park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The “small” fire happened at a premises in Ace House, Stafford Park, and was out before crews were on the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say they carried out a “full inspection” of the factory after the fire.

A spokesman said: “At 3.05pm on Friday, April 4, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Telford.

“Small electrical fire in ground floor of a factory building. The fire was out on arrival of crews, but crews have since isolated the electrics until an electrical engineer can attend the property.

“Full inspection carried out using a thermal imaging camera.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central.