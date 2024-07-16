Seven weeks of roadworks and closures planned for busy crossroads near town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

As part of a council highways investment programme, the junction of Audley Road, Stafford Road, Water Lane and Stafford Street in Newport will undergo a series of closures over the summer.

Work is due to take place between July 22 and September 10 during weekdays.

Over the next four years, over £40m is being invested to keep neighbourhoods safe, clean and well connected.

Telford & Wrekin's ‘Pride in our Community’ Highways Capital Programme will deliver improvements to infrastructure including roads, footpaths, sustainable transport, road safety, street furniture, drains and structures.

Works will take place over the summer at the crossroads. Photo: Google

Throughout this year and next, the programme will invest £9m to deliver a number of improvement schemes across the borough.

In Newport, work will begin on Audley Road, with a 24-hour road closure in place between July 22 and August 8. Multi-way lights will be in place on Tan Bank, Stafford Street and Stafford Road.

The closure. Photo: one.network

Between 8am and 5.30pm, the following roads will be closed in the town: Tan Bank on August 12 and 13, Stafford Street on August 14 and 15, Stafford Road on August 16 and 17 and Stafford Street again from August 19 to August 23.

All areas will close overnight, from 7pm to 5am on August 27 and then from September 2 to September 10.

Balfour Beatty will be the lead delivering this work in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council, those with questions or queries relating to this scheme are asked to contact TelfordHighways@balfourbeatty.com