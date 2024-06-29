'This is an iconic site!' Work to convert former chapel sparks 'disappointment and frustration'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Victorian-built Edgmond Methodist Church, on Shrewsbury Road in Edgmond, near Newport, was sold in March for £300,000.

That came after Telford & Wrekin Council approved plans to convert the chapel into two homes, with the demolition of the Sunday school creating a further dwelling.

Richard Edis, of Edis Property Investments Ltd, has now submitted a subsequent application. He is asking for one of the conditions to be removed, which states that the development shall be carried out in accordance with the deposited plans and drawings.

This, he says, is because internal alterations in the chapel have been made to make better use of the space for future occupiers, and planning officers had approved the wrong plans, which has caused an issue.

Minutes from a recent Edgmond Parish Council meeting state that Mr Edis showed them a copy of the Ordnance Survey map, which showed a two-metre difference, adding that the approved plans had been submitted.

However, despite approving the plans back in 2021, the parish council has now voiced its objection.

This, it says, is because the building had been constructed further back from the plans, the ground flood plan has increased, and the property now has four bedrooms rather than the original three that were permitted.

Last month, an enforcement officer visited the site, with the developer advised to stop works. Mr Edis reportedly told the parish council that building work had continued up to the roof in order for it to be safe before stopping work. However, he advised them that it could result in the site being left unfinished for two to three years.

“Edgmond Parish Council is not only disappointed, but also frustrated with the situation regarding Edgmond Methodist Church and site,” said parish clerk, Katrina Baker.

“This is part of the history of the village, an iconic site adjacent to the conservation area and had been vacant for some time. Members were pleased when they were made aware of the sale and were interested to see the proposals put forward in the original planning application.

“Although there was support for the development, it was important that the proposals were appropriate for the site and especially due to the conservation area and taking into consideration the ‘history’ of the chapel and site.

“The parish council is of the view that if the consultation was based on the current position on the site, with the location, size, orientation, materials etc of the build, the parish council would have objected and local residents would have had an opportunity to comment.

“The parish councillors, whilst accepting that the decision is to be made by the planning officers involved in this difficult situation, remain of the view that this application should be refused.”