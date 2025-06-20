Telford man in court for bombarding ex with messages and threatening to kill himself after relationship ended
A man who bombarded his ex with messages and said he would kill himself after their relationship ended has been ordered to do unpaid work.
Andrew Hedger, aged 35, inundated his ex with WhatsApp messages, texts and emails over five weeks in January and February this year.
Telford Magistrates Court heard how the victim told Hedger she “no longer loved him” and to stop contacting her.
However he continued, with messages referring to ending his own life due to how he felt about the separation.