Mechanical engineer, 37, died in a Shropshire road collision after his MG Roadster ended up on its roof

Matthew Malcolm Jewkes, aged 37, was found unresponsive in his MG Roadster on Bridgnorth Road, Worfield, Bridgnorth, late at night on April 4 this year.

An inquest into Mr Jewkes’s death was opened at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury.

The court was told that police and paramedics were called to the road near The Wheel junction, where the vehicle was found overturned with Mr Jewkes inside.

Despite the “best efforts” of emergency services, Mr Jewkes, who was born in Walsall and lived at Dodds Field, Pattingham, was pronounced dead at 11.45pm.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to September 25.

Cause of crash unknown, according to West Mercia Police

After the crash, West Mercia Police said the cause of it was unknown.

One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a community first responder were sent to the scene.

A police appeal said: "For reasons yet to be established, a black MG Roadster has upturned on the road.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the car before the collision, or who witnessed, or has dashcam footage from around the time it happened.

"Please contact PC Tom Walters by email tomas.walters@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 01743 237483 quoting incident number 594i of April 4."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called to reports of a car that had crashed into a tree on the A454 in Worfield at 11.16pm on Friday night, one ambulance, a paramedic officer and a community first responder attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man who had suffered serious injuries in the incident. Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."