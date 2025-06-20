Two men jailed for vicious late-night attack on victim 'minding his own business' after leaving Shrewsbury bar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Scott Kerry, 30, and Scott Davies, 27, had launched the unprovoked attack on their victim in the street, after he had left Albert's Shed in Barker Street.

Both men pleaded guilty to one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court was shown footage of the man being sucker-punched while he waited in a bus stop.

He tried to move away but was punched again several times, falling to the floor.