Wolves midfielder 'surprised' by fan reception

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The midfielder was a deadline day arrival last summer and after some difficulties under Gary O'Neil, he developed into a key player under Vitor Pereira.

He quickly endeared himself to the Molineux faithful and the Brazilian believes together they can have success at Wolves.

“I confess that I was very surprised by the reaction of the Wolverhampton fans – I was very happy with all their support," Andre said.

"Now, I think it's all going to go from here up. I really enjoyed it, I was very positively surprised by the fans' reaction, and I believe I'm ready to build a great story here.

“I think my profile is to give my all on the pitch, and through that, other players follow suit. I intend to continue playing like this. Every match is about giving my all, doing my best so that this can affect the fans off the field as well.

“It was a very good season, in my opinion. It was my first year in Europe, and I'm very pleased with my performance. I believe I still have a lot to improve, but for my first season here, adapting to the league, to another language, I think I had a good season.

“Now it's a matter of taking the next step and it will be up from here. Next season, I'll arrive already adapted, with a coaching staff that already know me, to do the pre-season. Everything is in place to go well.”

The 23-year-old was incredibly effective in the number six position and he formed a strong partnership with compatriot Joao Gomes, who was given more freedom to get forward.

Pereira is now preparing for his first season as Wolves head coach after helping save the club from relegation last season.

Wolves will travel to Portugal for a pre-season training camp, which includes some behind closed doors games, before also taking on Girona in Spain.

Alongside that, Wolves have a number of friendlies planned in England as they get ready for the 2025/26 campaign.

Andre insists that Wolves must have a good pre-season to get the best out of their Premier League season - which starts at home to Manchester City - and the Brazilian believes the team has enough quality to surge up the table with the right preparation.

“Our team will start with Vitor, who knows us well, just as we know him well," Andre added.

"We need to have a good pre-season, and then I'm sure that this team is capable of fighting for Europe or finishing in the top 10. We'll be well-coordinated.

“For my part, I'm trying to improve as much as possible, help the team a lot and, by doing that, with the team doing well, individual things will happen. We need to focus on the season’s start, playing for and as a team, and everyone will benefit from that.”