Ambulance service confirms involvement after two-car crash at crossroads

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision at the Cherrington crossroads in Cherrington, Newport at 7.05pm.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision. One man was assessed by ambulance staff but did not require hospital treatment and was discharged at the scene.

The B5062 both ways between Manor View and the Cherrington turn off were closed by police while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said they were called at 6.45pm on Tuesday, 4 June, 2024 to a report of a road traffic collision near Combe Farm, Cherrington, Newport

One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington.

The spokesperson added that the incident involved two vehicles. No persons were trapped but they said two casualties received first aid assistance by fire crews until arrival of ambulance crew. Both vehicles were made safe by fire crew using small gear.

The fire service stop message was sent at 7.27pm.