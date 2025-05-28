New photos reveal extent of damage to van destroyed by fire near Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services were called to Kynnersley Drive, off the A518 between Newport and Telford, shortly before 10am today (Wednesday, May 28).

A van was destroyed in a fire. Photo: Steve Leath

The road was closed as firefighters battled a blaze involving a Palletline van and cleaned up the mess left behind.