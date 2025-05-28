New photos reveal extent of damage to van destroyed by fire near Telford
New images have revealed the extent of damage to a box van that was destroyed in a fire.
By Luke Powell
Published
Emergency services were called to Kynnersley Drive, off the A518 between Newport and Telford, shortly before 10am today (Wednesday, May 28).
The road was closed as firefighters battled a blaze involving a Palletline van and cleaned up the mess left behind.