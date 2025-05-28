Shropshire Star
Close

New photos reveal extent of damage to van destroyed by fire near Telford

New images have revealed the extent of damage to a box van that was destroyed in a fire.

Plus
By Luke Powell
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to Kynnersley Drive, off the A518 between Newport and Telford, shortly before 10am today (Wednesday, May 28).

The affected vehicle on Kynnersley Road. Photo: Steve Leath
A van was destroyed in a fire. Photo: Steve Leath

The road was closed as firefighters battled a blaze involving a Palletline van and cleaned up the mess left behind.

The fire spread to the roadside and some hedging. Highways teams were called to clear debris and make the scene safe.
The fire spread to the roadside and some hedging. Highways teams were called to clear debris and make the scene safe. Photo: Steve Leath

Similar stories

Most popular