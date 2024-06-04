People hurt and road closed off after crash at crossroads

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The B5062 both ways between Manor View and the Cherrington turn off were closed by police while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said they were called at 6.45pm on Tuesday to a report of a road traffic collision near Combe Farm, Cherrington, Newport

One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington.

The spokesperson added that the incident involved two vehicles. No persons were trapped but two casualties received first aid assistance by fire crews until arrival of ambulance crew. Both vehicles were made safe by fire crew using small gear.

The fire service stop message was sent at 7.27pm.

West Mercia Police tweeted on X at 8.12pm that the road had been closed at the B5062 Cherrington crossroads, in all directions.

"Please be aware that there is a road closure in place at the crossroads at Cherrington, Telford, due to an RTC."