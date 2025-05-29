'An exciting step up': A popular martial arts studio is opening in Newport town centre with Tae Kwon Do classes for young and old

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Newport and Penkridge Tae Kwon Do says it plans to move in to the first floor of Baddeley Court in Newport, after signing a lease with agents Towler Shaw Roberts this week.

The school provides a range of martial arts classes for children from the age of three up to adults, but has been forced to operate from a number of different venues in the area each week since being launched in 2011.

Owner Dan Moffatt has described the move as an "exciting step up" for the club, which plans to be fully up and running in the new premises ahead of a grand opening event in September.

Baddeley Court, Newport, set to become the new home of a new martial arts school in September

"We’ve ran the classes in church halls and leisure centres up to now, and the big ambition for most people is to have their own full time centre," he said.

“It will make life a bit easier having everything in the same place, and it will also hopefully provide extra income streams as we are planning to do things like children’s birthday parties.

“The location of this property made it really attractive. It’s also a nice size, a big enough space to run the classes.

“I’m hoping to be in the property soon and then we will look to have a grand opening in September.”

The 2,300 square foot space on the first floor of Baddeley Court sits above the existing Barnardo's charity shop, with Peacocks, Card Factory and SpecSavers also tenants on the site, described by agents TSR as a "high quality" commercial space.

"The premises occupy the first floor of a modern retail building, providing versatile accommodation, which also benefits from good natural light. It will now be fitted out ahead of opening," said Josh Hyde from Towler Shaw Roberts.

“We are pleased to have completed a letting to Dan Moffat and wish him continued success with his martial arts school in Newport and Penkridge Tae Kwon Do’s new home.”