Student accommodation plan for historic building in Newport High Street

Proposals include building a two-storey extension to Grade II listed Beaumaris House, providing access to High Street.

“The scheme provides an improved appearance to the existing historic fabric, aligning it with the adjacent heritage assets within the existing street scene,” says applicant Nathan Mahn in a design and access statement.

“The proposed internal amendments have been designed considerately to respect the existing historic fabric.

“The proposals would not contravene any local or national planning policy guidelines.”

Beaumaris House was previously used as a teaching and boarding space by Adams Grammar School.

“The existing site forms part of a terrace of five Grade II listed buildings forming the frontage of High Street,” added the design statement.

“Each of the buildings within the cluster is Grade II listed for their special architectural interest. The frontages of the existing and surrounding properties demonstrate a number of heritage features that would form part of the character of the conservation area.

“The existing site does not benefit from vehicular access to the rear, with pedestrian access only achievable through the main buildings.”

Submitted plans to Telford & Wrekin Council show two commercial units on the ground floor with a communal kitchen and shared toilet facilities.

The first floor is proposed to contain a living room, kitchen, laundry facilities and a dining area.

Plans for the second floor include nine bedrooms, shared bathrooms and a ‘snug’ living room. There is also proposed to be a terraced area.

To create the commercial units, ‘minor’ modifications will be made to the internal layouts to provide separating walls.

The applicant says that due to the site’s location and proximity to Newport the conversion would not ‘necessitate’ the inclusion of additional vehicle parking.

Plans can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal, application number TWC/2023/0901. Comments can be made during the consultation process which ends on December 29.

Proposals were approved by the council’s planning committee in July for the nearby Picken House which was also former Adams Grammar School boarding accommodation.

The Grade II listed building is set to be turned into four new homes along with a shop and café or community space.

The plans for Picken House also include creating a new vehicle and pedestrian access by demolishing the existing ground level building.