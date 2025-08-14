'It’s great to see facilities get the attention they deserve' - Newport play area gets a glow-up

Workmen have been at the play park off Ploughmans Croft to begin work on improving facilities and sprucing up the area.

The park has undergone several key upgrades aimed at improving facilities for children and its overall appearance. Among the works completed, both swing bay frames have been freshly painted, giving them a new lease of life.

A damaged net bridge - previously part of the play structure - has also been removed due to wear and tear, and a new chain unit is set to be installed in its place, offering a safer alternative for children to enjoy.

Councillor Sarah Syrda at the play park

In the meantime, plates have been installed to prevent access to the bridge where the net previously was.

Furthermore, the black access fence located to the left of the entrance gate has also received attention. Not only has it been repainted, but minor damage caused by lawnmowers has been repaired and the fencing realigned.

And vegetation around the play area’s borders has also been tidied up, creating a more open and inviting space for children and parents alike.

Town councillor Sarah Syrda said she was overjoyed to see the upgrades.

She said: "I’m delighted that work is well underway on improvements to the play park - something I’ve been working on closely with the play and cecreation infrastructure officer at Telford & Wrekin Council, using some of my 2024/25 Councillor's Pride funding.

"It’s great to see our community facilities getting the attention they deserve.

"It’s a privilege to see these positive changes happening in our community, and I look forward to sharing more updates as further improvements continue."

Residents have been invited to a 'teddy bears picnic' event on August 31, between 12pm and 2pm, where parents and children can take a closer look at completed works, make use of the improved space, and discuss any future improvements.