Newport house fire as microwave goes up in flames when food left in for 'wrong time'
Firefighters tackled a house fire after a microwave went up in flames in Telford last night.
The incident, which happened in Yeomanry Way, Newport, happened due to food being left in the appliance for the “wrong time” according to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.
A spokesman for the fire brigade said: “At 10.27pm on Thursday, August 14, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Newport.
“This incident involved one microwave which had set on fire due to food left in the microwave for a wrong time.
“Crews used 2 breathing apparatus and 2 hosereel jets.”
Two fire engines were sent to the scene.
West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.