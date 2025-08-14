The incident, which happened in Yeomanry Way, Newport, happened due to food being left in the appliance for the “wrong time” according to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesman for the fire brigade said: “At 10.27pm on Thursday, August 14, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Newport.

“This incident involved one microwave which had set on fire due to food left in the microwave for a wrong time.

“Crews used 2 breathing apparatus and 2 hosereel jets.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.