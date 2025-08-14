Fines for illegal parking in disabled spaces have fallen in Telford and Wrekin

Civil enforcement teams at Telford & Wrekin Council issued 793 fines in 2024 compared to 866 in 2023 and the authority hopes that it indicates a growing awareness of the importance of blue badge spaces.

In 2023 the council collected £26,515 from these fines and a year later that figure dropped to £21,650.

The councillor in charge of enforcement said the council remains committed to safeguarding the accessibility of disabled parking bays.

Councillor Richard Overton, (Labour, St Georges), the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement, said: “Telford & Wrekin Council remains firmly committed to safeguarding the accessibility of disabled parking bays, an important resource for residents with mobility challenges.

“The misuse of these bays by unauthorised individuals is unacceptable.”

Councillor Overton added that between 2023 and 2024, the council enforcement teams issued a total of 1,659 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) for vehicles parked in marked disabled bays without the proper display of a valid Blue Badge.

“Specifically, 866 fines were issued in 2023, generating £26,515.00, and 793 fines were issued in 2024, generating £21,650.

“This minor reduction in figures year on year is not a reflection of any decrease in enforcement activity and the monitoring and enforcement of Blue Badge bays remains a routine and essential function carried out by our civil parking enforcement officers.”

He added that regular patrols are conducted, and any identified breach is dealt with swiftly and “in accordance with legislation”.

Councillor Overton added: “We would hope the decline in fines indicated a growing public awareness of the importance of these spaces and that proportionate enforcement action is taken wherever necessary.

“We reiterate our message that unauthorised use of a disabled parking bay will not be tolerated, and those in breach will be held accountable.

“Telford & Wrekin Council thanks all residents who continue to support fair and lawful use of disabled parking provisions.”

The borough council has been enforcing various parking issues since taking on the powers in January 2020.

A PCN of £70 or £50 can be issued depending on the severity of the contravention. There is a 50 per cent discount for paying within 14 days.

Telford & Wrekin Council says civil parking enforcement isn’t about making money for the council. The council website says it’s about clearing the borough of illegal and inconsiderate parking.

Its officers “do not have ticketing targets and they do not get bonuses for issuing tickets”, the website says.

Money raised through PCNs goes towards covering the cost of running civil parking enforcement with any extras “reinvested into highways and transport such as helping to improve residential car parking, or investing in sustainable transport including cycling, walking, electric vehicle charging and public transport”.