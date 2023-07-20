Plans to convert former boarding school into homes and a shop given green light

The building on Newport High Street

The planning department at Telford & Wrekin Council approved the plans for the Grade II-listed Picken House at a meeting on Wednesday this week.

The site, on 119 and 121 High Street in Newport, was formerly a boarding house for the Adams Grammar School, alongside Roddam and Beaumaris – once home to 85 senior schoolboys.

Now, plans have been approved to convert the building into four new residential dwellings and a commercial unit.

Telford Councillor for Newport South, Thomas Janke, praised the news saying: "Excellent news. It’s needed considerable refurbishment for some time, now to be developed."

The application was submitted by Wolverhampton-based developers Beaumaris Road LTD and will see the partial demolition of Picken House to allow vehicular access to a courtyard.

Developers said the aim of the scheme was to provide an improved appearance to the existing historic fabric of the building to coincide with the existing heritage aspects of the street scene.

While the plans would result in the loss of an existing parking space, this will be re-instated with five new parking spaces on High Street and two on St Mary’s Street.

A financial contribution of £5,000 would also be provided by the developer towards a Traffic Regulation Order.

Objectors to the plans initially included Newport Town Council who said: "The Town Council welcomes the proposal to improve the fabric and interior of this historic building, and to open a commercial unit that will enhance the High Street offering in this part of the Town.

"However, Councillors are totally opposed to the loss of any parking spaces in the town and cannot therefore support the current proposals for the new vehicular access to the courtyard."