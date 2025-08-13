Proposed 'self-built’ four-bed home would be ‘windfall’ for council in Newport, says planning agent

The 468-square-metre parcel of land off Station Road is surrounded by areas that have been developed, but it is not an allocated site in the adopted development plan.

Planning agent Hugh Jackson, of Shifnal-based Planning Plain & Simple, has asked planners at Telford & Wrekin Council to give their approval “without delay”.

The agent wrote: “The site is not an allocated site in the adopted development plan but is in a sustainable location, suitable for development.

“It would contribute to the local planning authority’s [LPA’s] own identified need for 30 dwellings per year from ‘windfall’ sites as part of the five-year land supply and the Government’s objective of significantly boosting the supply of homes.”

The agent had told the council that the immediate locality has rapidly evolved in the last decade following the building out of Wright Avenue, the development of a residential care home and earlier phases on the western side of Station Road opposite.

“The application site is a vestigial plot of now redundant formerly agricultural land temporarily used as a site compound by the developers of Wright Avenue.

“The site is well within the built-up area of Newport and the LPA acknowledge that the principle of residential development is acceptable in such a location.”

The agent concluded that “on balance the proposals constitute sustainable development and planning permission should be granted without delay”.

A public consultation period has opened on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal with the reference TWC/2025/0540.