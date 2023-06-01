Firefighters rush to rescue child locked in bathroom in Newport

One fire appliance was sent from the station at Newport to Greenacres Way in the town at 9.18am.
A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews used a short extension ladder to release the child who was locked in a bathroom.
Firefighters scrambled up a ladder to rescue a child who had become trapped in a bathroom.
