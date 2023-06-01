Firefighters rush to rescue child locked in bathroom in Newport

By David TooleyNewportPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Firefighters scrambled up a ladder to rescue a child who had become trapped in a bathroom.

Newport Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
Newport Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

One fire appliance was sent from the station at Newport to Greenacres Way in the town at 9.18am.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews used a short extension ladder to release the child who was locked in a bathroom.

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News