New owners plan new era for Newport historic listed house

The house is one of two semi-detached villas which were built in the 1840s and have been Grade II listed since 1978.

The features of the properties in Station Road include gabled bays and a striking first floor balcony with an elaborate cast iron balustrade.

Station Road in Newport. Picture: Google Maps

The five-bed property has recently been on the market with Barbers for offers in the region of £575,000.

Planning agent Gareth Hickman of Archimetrix Ltd has told planners at Telford & Wrekin Council that the house has recently been acquired by new owners who intend to restore it

“The process will also see some rationalisation to the windows and doors – some of which have been replaced in more recent times with very standard poor quality casement windows, along with a uPVC window above the garage to the front elevation,” the agent wrote.

The plan is for new hardwood painted windows in joinery profiles that are “sympathetic and true to the original profiles”.

Single glazed windows would be double glazed in order to raise energy performance standards and “support the running costs of the property.”

A period of public consultation on the plans has been opened with the details on the Telford & Wrekin Council website.