Three further flats proposed to replace empty Newport hotel

Developers said that for the project to transform the Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport to be viable, the addition of an extra floor comprising three more flats is "imperative".

Town Centre Properties had been given permission to turn the Grade II Listed building, which has been closed for more than five years, into flats across three floors while maintaining its Georgian appearance.

Now the company has applied for permission to add a floor with three more flats to its design.

A supporting statement submitted with the application said: "A further review of the proposed development has taken place which found that, for the development to be viable, it is imperative that additional units are provided within the scheme.

"As a consequence, a sensitive scheme for the extension of the building has been conceived that will provide an additional three apartments.

"This scheme will ensure that the development is deliverable whilst respecting the special architectural and historic qualities of the Royal Victoria Hotel’s Georgian façade and the character and appearance of the area within which it is sited.

"The design statement details that the proposed extension to the hotel building comprises of an additional storey on the approved scheme. This extension is enclosed within a mansard roof, a typical feature of the Georgian period of architecture and therefore sympathetic to the style of the approved scheme."

Telford & Wrekin Council is considering the application.