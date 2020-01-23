Man, 54, killed in Newport crash is named

An inquest opened today into the death of Jugraj Singh, of Hallcroft Gardens.

Mr Singh was hit by a Volkswagen Polo as he was walking in Salters Lane on Monday.

The ambulance service was called at 5.32pm and despite their best efforts, Mr Singh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shropshire’s senior coroner John Ellery opened the inquest today and adjourned it to May 20, when it will take place at Shirehall in Shrewsbury.