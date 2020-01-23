Menu

Advertising

Man, 54, killed in Newport crash is named

By Rob Smith | Newport | News | Published:

A 54-year-old Newport man who died after being hit by a car in the town has been named.

An inquest opened today into the death of Jugraj Singh, of Hallcroft Gardens.

Mr Singh was hit by a Volkswagen Polo as he was walking in Salters Lane on Monday.

The ambulance service was called at 5.32pm and despite their best efforts, Mr Singh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shropshire’s senior coroner John Ellery opened the inquest today and adjourned it to May 20, when it will take place at Shirehall in Shrewsbury.

Newport Telford Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News