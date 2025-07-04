Fire chief 'appalled' and 'outraged' as stations hit by break-ins and life-saving equipment taken

Chief Fire Officer at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, Simon Hardiman said: "I am appalled that a number of our stations have been broken into over the past few weeks and as a result lifesaving equipment was stolen and damage to property occurred.”

"Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident for us and other Fire and Rescue Services across the country have reported similar incidents.”

Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

“We are heightening our security measures even further, with support from West Mercia Police. To help us, if you see something suspicious or believe that criminal activity may be taking place at a fire station, please report this immediately to West Mercia Police by dialling 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

"I am outraged that someone would deliberately target a community fire station which is there to help and protect the people.”

"I'd like to reassure you that the security of our stations is a priority for the Service to ensure we can maintain a responsive service to the communities of Shropshire.”

A number of break-ins have reported by fire stations over the last 12 months.

Last year, thieves broke into Newport Fire Station for the third time, damaging a fire engine and stealing a thermal imaging camera. A later break-in at Hodnet Fire Station, led to the theft of cutting equipment.