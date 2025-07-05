Fire crews called to Whitchurch property fire involving furniture
The fire service spent nearly two hours dealing with a fire at a Whitchurch property.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it had been called to the incident at Edgeley Road in Whitchurch at around 1.37pm today - Saturday, July 5.
Two fire crews were sent to the scene after reports of a property fire.
An update from the fire service said the crews had been faced with a 'small fire located on the ground floor consisting of furniture'.
The crews wore breathing apparatus while using hosereel jets to deal with the incident.
The incident was declared at a stop at 3.30pm.