Fire crews called to Whitchurch property fire involving furniture

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it had been called to the incident at Edgeley Road in Whitchurch at around 1.37pm today - Saturday, July 5.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene after reports of a property fire.

An update from the fire service said the crews had been faced with a 'small fire located on the ground floor consisting of furniture'.

The crews wore breathing apparatus while using hosereel jets to deal with the incident.

The incident was declared at a stop at 3.30pm.