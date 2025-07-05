Veteran's charity appeals for the help of people in two Shropshire towns

The RBL is seeking people to help run its annual Poppy Appeal in both Ludlow and Newport.

The appeal takes place each year ahead of Remembrance Sunday and is RBL's biggest fundraising initiative.

The annual appeal each year raises vital funds to help support veterans and the armed forces community, who have served and sacrificed for their country.

The charity, which organises the Poppy Appeal every October and November, relies on more than 3,500 dedicated volunteers to help deliver the appeal across the UK each year.

Poppy Appeal: Picture: Royal British Legion

And Ludlow and Newport residents are being asked to step forward to volunteer.

Ian Davies, the Poppy Appeal manager for Shropshire, said in the build-up to this year’s appeal, the RBL are asking people in Newport and Ludlow if they could spare some time to volunteer for the charity.

He said: “We would encourage anyone who is interested in volunteering for the Poppy Appeal to get in touch with us to find out more.

“If you are looking for a more active part in the Appeal, we would love to have you as a Poppy Appeal organiser.

“This role is crucial to delivering the Appeal in the county and includes distributing poppy boxes, organising a team of dedicated volunteers, and counting money. You will be fully supported in the role, including receiving training before the Poppy Appeal.

“If you are well organised with excellent time management, capable of leading a small team, able to build key relationships and have strong verbal and written communications, a Poppy Appeal organiser role may be perfect for you.

“Volunteering is a great way to meet new people, support your community and build your skills.”

The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal is the charity’s largest fundraising campaign and takes place every year in the run up to Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

The money raised makes a vital difference to people in the Armed Forces community, providing expert advice and practical support, whatever the need, whenever it’s needed.

The Royal British Legion can support with housing, debt and money advice, employment and physical and mental health.

Anyone interested in finding out more about being a volunteer can contact the RBL on a dedicated helpline 0345 845 1945, or online at britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer/volunteering-roles/poppy-appeal-volunteers