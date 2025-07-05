'A rare opportunity' - Popular Shrewsbury cafe business goes up for sale for £45,000

Taste of Shrewsbury, which is based near the top of Mardol in Shrewsbury, has been put up for sale with a guide price of £45,000, after the current owners "reluctantly" decided to call it a day.

The restaurant, café and takeaway business seats 54 people and enjoys a prominent position in the town, with estate agents handling the deal describing the sale as a "rare opportunity" for a would-be cafe owner.

The sale includes all fixtures and fittings, according to an online listing posted by agents Halls Commercial.

Taste of Shrewsbury, Mardol, Shrewsbury. The business has been put up for sale this week.

“This is a rare opportunity to buy a long standing leasehold retail/café business which is offered for sale reluctantly due to the ill health of the proprietor,” said Simon Cullup-Smith, from Halls Commercial.

"Taste of Shrewsbury is renowned for its cream and afternoon teas and also sells sandwiches, baguettes, paninis, homemade soups, jacket potatoes and a seasonal specials menu.

“Fresh, homemade juice and smoothies are prepared on the premises and the business has established a loyal client base for corporate buffets, made to order.”

A restaurant/café seating area offers space for 32 people on the second floor of the building, while a further 14 can be accommodated in the loft room, which doubles as meeting room.

Agents say the cafe, which will remain open from Monday-Saturday while the business is sold, has "significant potential for growth".

Stores, ancillary accommodation and toilet facilities complete the upper floor rooms at the three storey-buuilding, which offers an internal floor area of 1,600 square feet.

A 10-year lease is on offer with an annual rent of £17,000, with a review after five years.

Further information is available from estate agent Halls Commercial.