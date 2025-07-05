Emergency services called to A5 crash in Shropshire with four fire engines dispatched

Shropshire Fire and Rescue was called to the incident, at West Felton near Oswestry just before 8am, with reports of people possibly being trapped following a crash.

Four crews, from Baschurch, Oswestry and Wellington were sent to the scene, along with West Mercia Police.

An update from the fire service said that had been at the scene until around 9.45am, but that no one had been found trapped.