The landlord of Newport's smallest pub is bringinging a popular beer festival back to town - here's what to expect at the popular event

The first-ever Racked and Tapped beer festival was held last summer and saw hundreds of people flock to Newport Rugby Club for a day of great beer, food and music.

And following the great success of the inaugural festival, it's set to return to the rugby club on Saturday, July 26.

The event is being hosted Darren Wood of Red Rooster Events - but locals may know him better as the owner of Newport's smallest pub, The Stag and Scotch.

Racked and Tapped will be returning to Newport later this month, hosted by Darren Wood of The Stag and Scotch micro-pub

The cosy micro-pub, offering a "back to basics" experience with no TVs or loud music, opened just in time for Christmas last year.

Darren's events company organises a number of music and food festivals, including the Water's Edge Festival at Chetwynd Deer Park, and provides bars for larger events including the Newport Show.

Later this month, Racked and Tapped is set to feature a wide array of beers and ciders from a variety of brewers from Shropshire, Staffordshire, Cheshire and further afield.

Darren said: "We'll be featuring 25 real ales, traditional ciders, keg and craft beers, live music all afternoon and evening.

"It's taking place in a huge marquee, so whatever the weather we've got you covered."

Food stalls include Newport favourite, Immi's Cakes and Bakes, and homemade wood-fired pizza.

Tickets, which are £15 for over 18's and £8 for under 18's, are available to secure online at rackedandtapped.co.uk