'We have come to a regretful decision' - Sad day for Bridgnorth pub popular with bikers and classic car owners as it goes up for sale

Mark and Tina Freeman have been running the Danery in Quatford, near Bridgnorth in 2020.

Mark and Tina Freeman after taking over The Danery in 2020

The couple were planning on moving to France, until they decided to take over their pub, which had been their local – and the pair had even got married there.

Over the last five years, under their stewardship they created a car-theme in the pub, which has attracted a regular crowd of bikers and car owners.

They also opened a diner - the Pit Stop Cafe - last year to compliment the car-themed pub.

But the pair have now put the pub, diner and rest of the business up for sale.

Mark Freeman said: “We have come to a regretful decision to put the remainder of our four-and-a-half year lease up for sale.

“We would like to thank our valued customers and friends for their support throughout our time here, we can honestly say that it's been a testing time for us, taking on our local pub and then only to be closed down six weeks later due to Covid and then rolled by energy crisis.

“We have tried to adjust the pub many times and now have a great local and a bike and car theme throughout also including our cafe which has brought new customers to us.

“This has been a hard decision but due to ill health, stress and exhaustion from the many hours we have to do. We will carry on your pub and cafe until a successor fills our shoes.

“We hope that you will continue to support us.”

He said the pub remains open as normal and that the lease of The Danery includes the pub, dining areas, separate café, kitchen and fridge room, play area and plenty of patio areas as well as a large car park.

There are also three bedroom accommodation units a four berth holiday let, lots of storage buildings, workshop and insulated garage.

He added that the pair are marketing the business themselves and anybody interested should call the pub between Wednesday to Sunday on 01746 762255.