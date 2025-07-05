Royal Shrewsbury Hospital: See the latest progress on the multi-million pound redevelopment at the NHS health unit

The new four floor building being created at the hospital is taking shape, with two giant cranes on site to help move major piece into place.

The new building is taking shape.

The giant building which sits close to Mytton Oak Road, will host a mix of public and clinical uses across the four floors.

The ground floor will be home to an improved front entrance, the acute medical floor, and the remodelled and expanded Emergency Department.

The first and second floor will be home to women and children’s services, which will eventually move across from their current base at PRH.

The new entrance added to Princess Royal Hospital.

The third floor will be the base for the critical care unit along with a cancer inpatient ward - both with access to outdoor spaces.

The development represents part of a major investment in Shropshire's health care facilities, through the £312m 'Future Fit' 'Hospitals Transformation Programme'.

There have also been major developments at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, which is also managed by Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, as part of the modernisation programme.

A large new entrance building, with reception, office space and shops, was opened at the end of 2023.

