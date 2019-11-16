Menu

Ex-Wolves writer David Instone to give talk

By Rob Smith | Newport | Wolves | Published:

A former Express & Star sports journalist and writer who wrote a book on Jack Hayward will give a talk on Wolverhampton Wanderers in Newport.

The former Express & Star Wolves correspondent and assistant sports editor David Instone with Sir Jack Hayward with his book called 'Sir Jack' in 2000

David Instone, who worked as a sports writer and Wolves correspondent, will appear at the Navy Club in Bellmans Yard at 7.30pm on Wednesday.

The talk will be followed by a question and answer session, and there will be a bar and raffle.

The event is being held to support Newport's mayor Peter Scott's appeal for the town's food bank and the Newport Cottage Care League of Friends' new x-ray machine appeal.

The mayor said: "Hear the history of our closest Premier League team. Special guests include Wolves legend John McAlle and others.

"Tickets just £5 in advance or £6 on the door from Guildhall or Hey Jude. A night not to be missed for all Wolves and football fans."

