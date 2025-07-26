Steve Bull: Jhon Arias is a dangerous forward that will improve Wolves

Some quality has left the squad and we needed to bring in some replacements and from what I've seen of Arias, he's quick and dangerous.

We've missed that pace in the side since Pedro Neto left and fingers crossed he can bring something different to the team.

Hopefully he can replace Matheus Cunha's role as the number 10, but of course it will be difficult to replace Cunha's goals.

He got 15 Premier League goals last season and those strikes more or less kept us in the league.