Get your kicks with Wolves Foundation this summer!

The free football-based activities for local youngsters will take place at no fewer than eight different parks across the city – more than ever before – open to players of all abilities.

Participants between the ages of eight and 18 will be welcome at the weekly sessions, starting from next Monday, July 28.

This is in addition to all the regular Premier League Kicks sessions which will continue through the holidays, offering young people the chance to meet up and enjoy football in a safe and secure environment.

“The Premier League Kicks programme is such an important project for Wolves Foundation, providing a safe space for young people of all ages and abilities to meet up in a football environment,” says Kurran Kullar, Youth Engagement Manager with the Foundation.

“The summer holidays offer a great opportunity not just to continue with our normal weekly sessions, but also bring in Kicks in the Park, another opportunity to get active and enjoy outdoor exercise.

“We’ve also been out and about planning for this year, adding in new venues, and trying to make sure we are covering as much of the city as possible.

“So now we are offering more sessions than ever before, and really looking forward to a summer of Premier League Kicks, coming soon to a park near you!”

All sessions are completely free but places need to be booked by clicking here.

Also new this year is Adults in the Park, offering adults, including parents and guardians of those attending Premier League Kicks, to join in the fun at three of the venues.

At West Park, East Park and Goodyear Neighbourhood Park, a session for adults will take place alongside, but separate to, the session for the young people.

This is part of the Kick Off project, funded by the Premier League & PFA Community Fund, which creates opportunities for more adults to play football at facilities closer to home.

Booking for the adult sessions is not required – simply turn up and play!

"Adults in the Park is a great initiative offering free football sessions across three local parks, encouraging adults to get active, connect with others, and enjoy the outdoors," says Nikki Lal, Senior Grassroots Football Officer with the Foundation.

Premier League Kicks is a long-running project, funded by the Premier League Charitable Fund, which operates across communities, engaging young people via a variety of sports, coaching, music and educational and personal development sessions.

Here is the overall schedule for the summer:

Kicks In The Park:

Mondays: West Park (11am-1pm). Bantock Park (2pm-4pm).

Tuesdays: Heath Town Park (11am-1pm). East Park (2pm-4pm).

Wednesdays: Hickman Park (11am-1pm). Phoenix Park (2pm-4pm).

Thursdays: Fordhouses Park (11am-1pm). Goodyear Neighbourhood Park (2pm-4pm).

Adults In the Park: