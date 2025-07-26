Wolves starlet ready to repay faith from Vitor Pereira

The 17-year-old, who signed from Rochdale last year, was promoted to the first team towards the end of last season and was given his senior debut against Brighton at Molineux in May.

Mane was also included in Wolves' pre-season trip to Portugal and is set to stay with the first team this season, and the forward is ready to pay Pereira back for the trust he has shown him.

"It's been good," Mane said when asked about pre-season and working with Pereira.

"When we're not training it's been fun and we've been joking, but when we're on the pitch, he's serious and wants us to do well and always teaching us.

"He wants to get his job done and he'll tell us if we're not doing it properly and he'll tell us if we are doing it properly. He's a good manager.

"He's believing in me and I've got to prove to him that I can do what I can do and I'm going to show him that.