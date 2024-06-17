It's snow go as council shares news of attraction's temporary closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford & Wrekin Council has shared news of the temporary closure for 'improvements works' at the centre at Court Street, Madeley.

A council spokesperson said: "Please note both the main slope and the nursery slope will be closing for three weeks from Monday July 1 to Sunday July 21, 2024.

"This is to complete improvements works to the slope including replacing the irrigation misting systems and associated drainage, improving the poma lift track and replacing the border green matting around the main slope."

They add that it means that all slopes will be unavailable for three weeks.

The spokesperson said: "Unfortunately all slope activities will be unavailable for the three weeks. We are sorry for the inconvenience, the work will improve the skiing and tubing experience at the centre going forwards."