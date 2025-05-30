Madeley Cricket Club launches £50,000 campaign to replace worn-out training nets
Madeley Cricket Club in Telford has launched a £50,000 crowdfunding campaign to replace its aging training nets, which have served the club for over two decades. The initiative aims to enhance safety and support the development of players across all age groups and abilities.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Established in 1855, Madeley Cricket Club has been a cornerstone of the Telford community, fostering cricketing talent and promoting inclusivity. The club boasts four senior teams, a ladies' team, and a thriving junior section that has expanded from one to three teams since 2021. Additionally, the club runs All Stars and Dynamos programs to introduce young children to the sport.
The existing three-lane training nets are now in urgent need of refurbishment. Heavy usage has led to a worn playing surface, an uneven sub-base causing inconsistent bounce, and deteriorating netting. These conditions pose safety risks and hinder effective training sessions.
"Our training nets are essential for the development of our players," said a club spokesperson. "Refurbishing them will ensure we continue to provide a safe and effective training environment for all."
The club has already invested in facility improvements, including disabled access to the clubhouse and a new artificial wicket to support women's and junior cricket. These efforts have contributed to the growth of the junior section and the successful launch of a girls' team in 2025.
Donations can be made through the club's Crowdfunder page: crowdfunder.co.uk/p/madeley-cricket-club---training-net-replacement