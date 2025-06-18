Woodlands are ARC Regional Award Winners!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

We are incredibly proud to share some exciting news with our school community—Woodlands has been awarded a prestigious regional accolade in recognition of our outstanding work in trauma-informed practice and our commitment to wellbeing and inclusion!

Pictured left to right: Jo Duncombe (Headteacher), Tina Murray (SENDCO), Amanda Fisher (Inclusion Lead).

This award celebrates the journey we’ve been on over the past few years, transforming our school into a safe, nurturing, and inclusive environment where every child feels seen, supported, and empowered to thrive. Our commitment to understanding and responding to the impact of trauma, attachment, and mental health has led to real, lasting change—not just in behaviour and learning, but in the lives of our children and families.

The Attachment and Trauma Research Community judging panel select schools based on those who have made the most significant development in its attachment and trauma aware practice based on three main areas: ambition, scope and impact. We were thrilled to find out that we were selected as the regional winner for the Midlands area, meaning that we have also been shortlisted for the National award! Winners for the National award will be announced at the National Conference in November 2025.

Award

From our nurturing provision and mental health support teams, to our restorative behaviour approaches and strong partnerships with families and external agencies, this award recognises the dedication of our whole staff team.

We are now proud to be recognised as an ARC ‘Learning Hub’; supporting other schools across the region to develop similar approaches. This is not just a celebration of our school—it’s a celebration of every child, parent, and staff member who has been part of this journey!

"Thank you to everyone who has continued to support the school. Together, we are making a difference." Mrs Duncombe and the Woodlands Team.