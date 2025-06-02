Shropshire Star
Telford teaching assistant raises money for Brain Tumour Awareness

Six years ago last month, I shaved my hair for charity Macmillan Cancer Research with the words "You never know when you or a family member might need them", little did I know six years later I would be in the situation where I found out I had two brain tumours.

By contributor Mickey Ball
Thankfully after a year of tests and different hospitals I found out last month they are slow growing and currently on "watch and wait" and yearly scans to check size. 

Last month I did a cake table at work for staff at Madeley Academy and set up a GoFundMe page and currently have raised £317.

As a single mum the last 18 months have been extremely hard but with out support from friends and family I wouldn't have been able to get through this tough time. Now after the news I am ready to live my life and help those effected by cancer.

My beautiful children at home who made me want to fight
Bake donation table
