Telford teaching assistant raises money for Brain Tumour Awareness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Thankfully after a year of tests and different hospitals I found out last month they are slow growing and currently on "watch and wait" and yearly scans to check size.

Last month I did a cake table at work for staff at Madeley Academy and set up a GoFundMe page and currently have raised £317.

As a single mum the last 18 months have been extremely hard but with out support from friends and family I wouldn't have been able to get through this tough time. Now after the news I am ready to live my life and help those effected by cancer.

My beautiful children at home who made me want to fight