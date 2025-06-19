Police appeal for help in tracing Oswestry man wanted over thefts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cheshire Police said: "Joseph Owen, also known as Joseph Cook, is wanted in connection to theft offences that occurred in Crewe.

Joseph Owen, also known as Joseph Cook

"The 39-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall, with light blonde/mousey-coloured hair and with green eyes.

"Owen is from the Oswestry area of Shropshire but has links to the town centre area of Crewe.

"Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Owen is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, or via the website, quoting 25000262002."