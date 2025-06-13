Do you recognise these suspected shoplifters? Telford police release photos of people they want to identify

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police said officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into five shop thefts.

The first image is from Aldi in Madeley, when on May 6 at around 6.30pm, items worth £52 were taken.

The second image is from Wickes, Snedshill, on May 18 at around 12.01pm, when an item worth £140 was taken.

The third image is from Boots at the Wrekin Retail Park, near Wellington. On May 11 at around 3.05pm, items were taken.

The fourth image is from The Range, at the Bridge Retail Park, when on May 4 at around 2.43pm, an item worth around £90 was taken.

The fifth image is from Co-op, Stirchley, Telford, when on April 9 around 12.50pm, when items were taken.

West Mercia Police has asked if anybody has any information that would help identify the people pictured, please email RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.