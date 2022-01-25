Notification Settings

New butcher's takes a steak in Madeley's future

By Toby Neal

A new butcher's shop is opening in Madeley in a £150,000 investment which is creating up to eight jobs.

Martin Boulton and his site manager Spencer Pitt outside the new shop.
Boulton’s Artisan Butchery has acquired a double retail unit in the town centre and is preparing to open in February.

“We need to recruit up to eight new members of staff, including an apprentice,” said Martin Boulton, who runs the shops with wife Nikola.

“Butchery is an overlooked trade but is a very rewarding career – we have full funding for a two year apprentice so are keen to get a young person on board as soon as possible, as well as other team members.”

The business already has an existing shop in Little Dawley.

Martin, who has been a butcher for over 30 years, added: “We have invested around £150,000 in the new premises, as well as receiving a Telford & Wrekin Council Pride in Our High Street grant.

“This is a very exciting expansion for us and good news for Madeley as this is a large new shop in a prominent position.

“It will be an upmarket ‘farm shop’ style butcher with products, including vegetarian and vegan food, as well as fish.”

Sally Themans, of community campaign Love Madeley, said: “This is great news for the town – we are always encouraging people to ‘shop local’ and this message is really gaining in popularity, so we can see Boulton’s being a very popular addition to Madeley’s retail offer.”

Madeley
Telford
By Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

