Motorbike on fire in Telford - firefighters called to the scene

The incident happened on Legges Way, Madeley, Telford.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “At 6.07am on Saturday, July 19, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a motorcycle fire in Telford.

“One motorbike fully involved in fire. Crews used one extended hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Wellington.