Telford police seize vehicle after uninsured driver failed to put child in a car seat
Police in Telford have seized a vehicle from an uninsured driver, after officers found a six-year-old child inside without a car seat.
Officers from South Telford's Safer Neighbourhood Team said they received a report of children travelling in a vehicle without a car seat in Madeley at around 8.30pm yesterday (Thursday, July 10).
The vehicle was located and the driver was found to be uninsured and only holding a provisional licence.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "At 8.30pm yesterday evening, officers from the South Safer Neighbourhood teams attended a report of children travelling in a vehicle without a car seat in Madeley.
"The officers spoke with the female driver and it was established that not only was her six-year-old child not in a car seat, she only holds a provisional driving licence and no insurance.
"Her vehicle was seized and she has been reported for the following offences: driving other than in accordance with a driving licence, driving without insurance and failing to secure a child in an appropriate child restraint."
According to the law, children must use the correct car seat until they are 135cm tall or 12 years old.