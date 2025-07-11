Telford police seize vehicle after uninsured driver failed to put child in a car seat

Officers from South Telford's Safer Neighbourhood Team said they received a report of children travelling in a vehicle without a car seat in Madeley at around 8.30pm yesterday (Thursday, July 10).

The vehicle was located and the driver was found to be uninsured and only holding a provisional licence.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "At 8.30pm yesterday evening, officers from the South Safer Neighbourhood teams attended a report of children travelling in a vehicle without a car seat in Madeley.

The car was seized in Madeley after the driver was found to be uninsured. Photo: West Mercia Police

"The officers spoke with the female driver and it was established that not only was her six-year-old child not in a car seat, she only holds a provisional driving licence and no insurance.

"Her vehicle was seized and she has been reported for the following offences: driving other than in accordance with a driving licence, driving without insurance and failing to secure a child in an appropriate child restraint."

According to the law, children must use the correct car seat until they are 135cm tall or 12 years old.