Famous brewpub and 'real ale Mecca' in Madeley on the market for £550,000 - for only the third time since 1832

The All Nations near Madeley, which found fame in the 1970s as one of just four surviving brewery pubs in the UK, is for sale priced £550,000.

Situated close to Blists Hill Museum, The All Nations is praised for its friendly clientele and cosy interior in the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) Good Beer Guide 2025.

It was also one of just 50 winners of the Camra Golden Award for outstanding contributions to the real ale scene.

Andy Brough and son Dan enjoy some of the fruits of their labour outside the All Nations Inn

Landlady Linda Birtwhistle, who took over the pub with late husband Jim in 2002, said she had decided it was time to retire.

The blue plaque explaining the All Nations' heritage

But the 73-year-old spoke of her great sadness to be leaving a pub she and Jim had frequented as customers since the 1970s.

"I have come to an age when I am ready to retire, to relax and spend more time with the family," she said.

"But it will be a huge wrench: it is a very special pub, and we're only the third family to have owned it."