Community-run pub recognised in CAMRA guide for the first time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Mill at Leighton, situated between Ironbridge and Shrewsbury on the B4380, dates back almost 1,000 years.

But in 2020, the pub closed. Not wanting to see it gone forever, the community of Leighton stepped up.

In March 2021 the keys were handed over, making the pub a literal community asset after regulars took on the lease as a local community venture. After a two-month refurbishment it was reopened in May.

General manager, Gareth Penny, has been at the helm since the group were given the keys. Now, he's overjoyed to see the pub in the Campaign for Real Ale's (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide 2025.

The Good Beer Guide has entries for over 4,500 urban and rural pubs giving details of food, opening hours, beer gardens, accommodation, transport links, pub history, disabled access and facilities.

All pubs in the guide are independently nominated, evaluated and reviewed by local CAMRA volunteers.

Gareth said: "We've been lucky enough to get a place - it's a really good achievement. CAMRA have recognised us for having a fantastic range of real ales.

"We're a busy country pub and it's quite unusual to see a country pub with five ales, which we source from local brewers so we can support breweries within the county.

"It wasn't in a great state when we took it over and we worked hard to get it back up and operational - we're very pleased to now have this recognition."