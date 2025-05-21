11 picturesque places that prove the West Midlands is one of the UK's most beautiful regions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The West Midlands is filled with a mix of lush green nature reserves and dark, industrious cityscapes that are filled with history and culture. There really is something for every taste here.

From the serene Cannock Chase National Landscape to the towering chimneys echoing Dudley's glass-making heritage, it's a region that is tightly packed with things to do, no matter what you enjoy.

Whether you enjoy wildlife, a beautiful nature walk or bustling city walks, the West Midlands is the perfect location for a day trip or a weekend away.

To help celebrate our region's beautiful places, here are 11 locations in the West Midlands that are perfect to visit no matter the weather.

Cannock Chase National Landscape

Cannock Chase forest

Often referred to as 'the cCase', the Cannock Chase National Landscape is a mixture of long picturesque forest walks and idyllic small villages. Known as one of the best areas for walking dogs or cycling, the Chase is the perfect place for a calm day out.

Kingsford Country Park

Kingsford Country Park is a great place for walkers and history lovers alike. What's unique about the quiet and beautiful walk is its redstone ridge and 200 acres of cool pine forests and heartland. The perfect walk.